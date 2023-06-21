Request (REQ) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Request has a total market capitalization of $76.04 million and $737,273.91 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,127.28 or 0.99957650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07488072 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $697,394.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

