Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $11.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Repay Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repay by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 19,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Repay by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,726,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 171,353 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.58 million, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts predict that Repay will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

(Get Rating

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

