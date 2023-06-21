Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 1,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter.

About Renaissance International IPO ETF

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.