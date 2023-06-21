Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Down 7.7%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 843,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,489,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,492 shares in the company, valued at $301,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

