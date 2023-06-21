RDA Financial Network Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after buying an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,394,503. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $265.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

