RDA Financial Network Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 666,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,431,669. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

