RDA Financial Network Purchases 64 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.29. 155,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,779. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.73 and its 200 day moving average is $477.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

