RDA Financial Network Increases Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 189.9% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. 1,351,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,408. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

