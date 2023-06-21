RDA Financial Network Buys 30 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.34. The stock had a trading volume of 203,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.39. The company has a market capitalization of $354.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

