RDA Financial Network Buys 228 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,367. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.