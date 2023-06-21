Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 274,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,757 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 55,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

