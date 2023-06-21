QITMEER NETWORK 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $329,740.25 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $329,740.25 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.0809536 USD and is down -11.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $318,875.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

