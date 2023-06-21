Pure Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $203.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

