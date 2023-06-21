Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

