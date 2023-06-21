Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 893 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

