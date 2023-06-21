ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd (BATS:VIXY)

Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

VIXY opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIXY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,494,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,830,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,314,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,000.

About ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

