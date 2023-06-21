ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 16,360,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 60,331,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

