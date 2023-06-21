ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Up 4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 16,360,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 60,331,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 23rd.
The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.
