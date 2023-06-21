Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4031 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 4,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,896. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Dividend History for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

