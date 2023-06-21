Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Plans Dividend of $0.40

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4031 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQRR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. 4,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,896. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.69. The company has a market cap of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 1,546.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

