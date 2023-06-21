ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 71,670 call options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 53,904 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $10,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,856,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $2,322,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,472,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

