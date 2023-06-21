ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 11,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 196,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

ProKidney Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProKidney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProKidney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

