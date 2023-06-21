ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. 11,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 196,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.
ProKidney Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProKidney
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProKidney (PROK)
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- DexCom Clears Base, Wall Street Eyes Double-Digit Earnings Growth
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.