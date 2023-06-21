Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 164,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.