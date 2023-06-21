Private Trust Co. NA Sells 641 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.81. 842,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,990. The stock has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

