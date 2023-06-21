Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.68 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. 1,134,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

