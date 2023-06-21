Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. 9,836,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,654,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

