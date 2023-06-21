Populous (PPT) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Populous has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $434,175.92 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

