Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Reduced by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ POOL traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.40. 29,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.