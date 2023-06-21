Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $49,691.21

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $50.67 million and $49,691.21 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00093318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00038589 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00022997 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

