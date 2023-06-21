PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Down 1.1%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.99 and last traded at $28.06. 6,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 19,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $145.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.91% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

