PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.62

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.62 and last traded at $99.59, with a volume of 2211250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.55.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.