Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $95.43. 601,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,308. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

