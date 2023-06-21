Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.92 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 2,704,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.