PAX Gold Tops One Day Volume of $13.75 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $521.40 million and $13.75 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for about $1,922.70 or 0.06393629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 254,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
