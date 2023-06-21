Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 4.8%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 208,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 339,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.26 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.68% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Paragon 28 news, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $126,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,829.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

