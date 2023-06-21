Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.74.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $194.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

