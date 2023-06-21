Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 482 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AXP opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

