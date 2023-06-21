Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,912 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LIN opened at $366.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.66 and a 200 day moving average of $345.82. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.