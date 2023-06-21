Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.63

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.63 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.92 ($0.19), with a volume of 5070462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.88. The firm has a market cap of £131.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

