Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $58,886.10 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 81,136,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,085,148. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of -125.38, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after buying an additional 9,870,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after buying an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

