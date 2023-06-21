Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $233,492.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,182.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00283508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.64 or 0.00459354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00481881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00055712 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,577,191 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

