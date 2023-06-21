Oxen One Day Volume Reaches $237,217.56 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $6.21 million and $237,217.56 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,141.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00283125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.80 or 0.00483698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00450668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00055917 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,578,907 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

