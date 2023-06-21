Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 2.9% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,768,000.

Shares of PSEP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. 130,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $677.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

