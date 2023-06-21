Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 4.5% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $690.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.52. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

