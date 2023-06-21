Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.81 on Friday. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

