Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.7 %

ORCL stock opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $329.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

