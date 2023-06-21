OmniaVerse Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $108,840.94 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

