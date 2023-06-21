Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $69.28 and last traded at $69.52. 1,595,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,637,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.35.

Specifically, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $1,022,907. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 1.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

