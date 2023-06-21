OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Stock Price Down 19%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) traded down 19% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. 457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OCI in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OCI Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

About OCI

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Other. The Methanol U.S.

