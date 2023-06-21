NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

