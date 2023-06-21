NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,878.27 or 0.99920083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002205 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

