Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $38.00

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.95 ($0.50), with a volume of 39864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.20 ($0.51).

Novacyt Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £27.51 million, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.04.

About Novacyt

(Get Rating)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.